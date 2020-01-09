LIHEAP assisting low-income families with heating costs

With colder days in the forecast, the Economic Assistance Divison is doing its part to help keep families warm this winter.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, assists low-income families with their home heating costs.

Families are not the only ones who benefit from LIHEAP, because they are also able to help the elderly and people with disabilities.

This federally funded program is available to those whose incomes are at or below 60 percent of North Dakota’s median income.

This program will also help with furnace cleaning, repair and replacement. 

“I think the importance is just encouraging households that are having issues with paying their heating cost to apply,” shared the Director of the Economic Assistance Division Michele Gee.

The Department of Human Services also helps families with medical assistance, childcare and temporary assistance for needy families through their Economic Assistance Division.

