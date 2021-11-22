‘Limit the risk’: Minot fire official says take caution on Thanksgiving — the leading day for home cooking fires

Thanksgiving usually means a lot of cooking and time in the kitchen.

That being said, Thanksgiving is the number one day for cooking fires in homes, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Minot Fire Department’s fire inspector says that the number one cause of the fires is people leaving their food unattended while it’s cooking.

He also says in order to decrease the risk of starting a fire, people should get rid of clutter around the stove and try to keep a 3 feet safe zone around the stove to prevent accidents.

“Limit the risk, limit the number of people that are in the kitchen when you are cooking,” said Stuart Hammer. “Having multiple people in there, especially children, pets, keep them out of the kitchen or the area that we’re cooking at all times when we’re doing any cooking.”

Hammer also advises to plan ahead in case there is a fire that needs to be extinguished, which means make sure you have lids that fit pots and pans appropriately and keep a cookie sheet on hand to smother a fire if needed.

