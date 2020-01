The city of Lincoln is posting on its Facebook page that there are six opportunities to serve in city government and the park board.

Up for election this year is the Mayor’s seat and two other city council positions, along with three seats on the Lincoln Park Board.

People interested in running for any of the positions in the 2020 local elections can download petitions and statements of interest at vote.nd.gov.

The filing deadline for the open positions in Lincoln is Monday, April 6 at 4 p.m.