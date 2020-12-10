Lincoln coffee kiosk using funds to help the community

One woman, a coffee kiosk and a church have joined forces to give back to a community.

You’ll find the hidden gem PLC coffee attached to the Peace Lutheran Church in Lincoln.

“We built this in actually 10 days and we featured it for the Lincoln’s Day Parade in 2019. It was still on the trailer, whatever. So we drove it through Lincoln on a trailer and that was our float for the Lincoln’s Day Parade,” said Miranda Seim, operator of PLC Coffee.

Seim operates the shop Monday through Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Every cup of joe she makes is completely free but donations is how they’re able to lend a hand.

“At the end of every month I try to do a fundraiser to give back to our community in one way or another,” said Seim.

“She has a lot of energy and a lot of dedication. And it’s good to see someone like that in our congregation who is so devoted and so strong in their faith that they’re willing to make those kinds of sacrifices like she does,” said Kevin Nelson, pastor of Peace Lutheran Church.

The funds raised by PLC Coffee have helped not only the church but the entire community.

They have paid for kids lunches at Lincoln Elementary, helped move a mobile home for a veteran and just last month, help paid for a wheelchair lift for a little girl named Emma.

“Now that we have the lift, Emma is able to utilize her wheelchair in the house which has definitely increased her independence. And for somebody or an individual like Emma that has limited mobility and depends on, you know, a lot of people during the day for what some people take for granted it just really does help her,” said Roxy Williams, Emma’s mother.

In its first year of operations, PLC Coffee was given the award for the nonprofit organization of the year by the Young Professional’s Network.

Currently, they’re saving the coffee shop funds for an addition that will house a community food pantry.