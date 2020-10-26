Lincoln Community Club gives $40k to school for playground update, student supplies

The Lincoln Community Club has donated $40,000 to the Bismarck Public Schools Foundation for the purposes of enhancing playground equipment and providing school supplies to Lincoln Elementary students.

The foundation says most of the funds will be used for playground upgrades to improve “inclusive play opportunities for students.”

Lincoln Elementary School Principal Jill Vallejo noted the community club has been a longtime supporter of the school. It’s estimated the organization has donated a total of more than $150,000 to the Lincoln Elementary School over the years.

“They have helped us purchase music risers, staging and additional playground equipment to enhance the lives of our students and the community of Lincoln,” Vallejo said.