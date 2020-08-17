Lincoln couple offers to make meals for those affected by Sunset Bluffs fire

Travis Humphrey and his wife Tessa want to help those affected by the Sunset Bluffs apartment fire that happened in Mandan earlier this week.

“I actually used to live in that apartment complex, the exact one that burned down. I know a lot of the people there are really nice people and what happened to them they didn’t deserve,” Travis said.

He posted in a local Facebook group last week: “If anyone on here was affected by the Sunset Bluffs fire, and is worried about a meal. Me and my wife Tessa Humphrey would love to cook your family a home cooked meal.”

The post garnered close to 300 likes, but the Lincoln couple says so far, no one has reached out.

“For us, it doesn’t really matter who you are or what you have, just come as you are and we’ll cook you a meal and take care of you,” Travis said.

The couple says they’re used to making a lot of food, and have always loved cooking — even sharing their passion on Instagram with the page tastyhome_foods.

“I grew up with a big family so I was always helping my mom and grandma,” Tessa said. “Yeah we have two people and we cook for an army, we always have leftovers,” Travis shared.

Tessa says they both know what it’s like to be in need, and want others to feel comfortable asking for help.

“We both have known not growing up with a lot, so a helping hand is always appreciated and welcomed,” Tessa said.

Travis says they’ll make almost anything, and encourages anyone to message them on Facebook.

“Some people might be afraid to ask — ask through a friend,” Tessa said. “We’re not here to judge, belittle. We’re just here to help.”

They say they’re happy to meet up, drop off food or have people pick it up. Regardless, the Humphreys say they’ll find a way to get people food, whatever it takes.

“Walmart parking lot, somewhere, wherever’s easiest for them. We’ll drop it on the ground, you can walk off,” the couple joked.