Lincoln Elementary in Dickinson awarded 2020 Lifeblood Award for being top fundraiser in the state

A Dickinson elementary school received an award for their charitable work.

Lincoln Elementary received the 2020 Lifeblood Award for being the No. 1 fundraiser in North Dakota.

The students of Lincoln raised $7,665 last year for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society by collecting coins.

The organizer of the fundraiser says its important to teach kids how to give back to the community.

“Our schools are really at the heart of our community and setting up kids, our kids to do community service project like this and then knowing the kids have this great award coming to them too for the work they did. That they were recognized for their community service work that they’ve done,” explained Amber Fridley, School Psychologist Intern with Dickinson Public School.

Over the last three years the school has raised $30,000 for the organization.

