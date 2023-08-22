LINCOLN, N.D. (KXNET) —This week, thousands of kids will head back to school in Bismarck —

but work is continuing to make more room for boys and girls in one learning establishment.

In the ten years since its opening, Lincoln Elementary has grown to serve roughly 640 students Now, workers are building a new addition to Lincoln Elementary. However, the school has not always had the structure necessary to hold them. The last addition to the school was finished in 2016, and for the last few years, some teachers have been working out of portable classrooms — but now, a new Pre-K and Kindergarten addition hopes to both rectify this issue and increase the overall capacity at the school.

“I’m really happy with that project,” said Bismarck Public Schools’ Business and Operations Director Darin Scherr. “Precast is up, steel is going up, roof decking is going on. I mean, it’s cruising right along. And the nice thing about that is that’s really going to give that school some opportunity. We’ll be able to remove the portable classrooms, so we’ll have all our kids inside the school itself.”

The new addition is expected to be finished next year.