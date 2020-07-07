Lincoln man killed in vehicle-motorcycle crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
POLICE LIGHTS and road_1469278132624.JPG

A Lincoln man was killed Monday afternoon in a vehicle-motorcycle crash in the 4600 block of Memorial Highway.

According to the Mandan Police, 54-year-old Darren Becher of Lincoln was seriously injured in the collision with a car driven by a 34-year-old Richardton woman. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Few other details are available. The Mandan Police Department, along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, are investigating the crash.

“Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Morton County State’s Attorney’s Office for review for charges,” A Mandan Police statement notes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/7"

Tuesday's Forecast: Prepare for overnight storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's Forecast: Prepare for overnight storms"

NDC JULY 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 7"

Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Larks"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Mandan Chiefs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Chiefs"

DAPL shutdown means a win for Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Thumbnail for the video titled "DAPL shutdown means a win for Standing Rock Sioux Tribe"

Metros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metros Baseball"

DJGA Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "DJGA Golf"

Monday, July 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, July 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fire"

Why Do You Wear a Mask?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Do You Wear a Mask?"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/6"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Uffda Booth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uffda Booth"

Water Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Testing"

Water Intake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Intake"

Outdoor Seating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Outdoor Seating"

Tom's #OneMinuteForecast 7/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's #OneMinuteForecast 7/6"

Indoor Seating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Indoor Seating"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss