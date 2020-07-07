Lincoln man killed in vehicle-motorcycle crash

A Lincoln man was killed Monday afternoon in a vehicle-motorcycle crash in the 4600 block of Memorial Highway.

According to the Mandan Police, 54-year-old Darren Becher of Lincoln was seriously injured in the collision with a car driven by a 34-year-old Richardton woman. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Few other details are available. The Mandan Police Department, along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, are investigating the crash.

“Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Morton County State’s Attorney’s Office for review for charges,” A Mandan Police statement notes.