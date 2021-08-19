Lincoln mother driven from home after second house fire

A single mother is looking for a new home after a manufactured home fire in Lincoln.

The resident was out of town when she received a phone call from her parents asking if she had left the stove on.

This past Friday, Hannah Thompson and her two-year-old daughter, Freya, returned home to smoke. Hannah and her parents had lived in the trailer since 2013 and when her parents moved out, she decided to begin renovations to buy it for herself.

Back in May 2012, Hannah came home from school to her first home in flames, so the emotions were all too familiar.

“I saw the whole 9 yards. I saw a bunch of smoke coming from the west window, which was my older bedroom, and was going to be my daughters bedroom,” says Thompson. “I just don’t even know anymore to be honest. The couple of clothes I got from the fire, from that night is maybe a couple days worth for me and don’t even know if it’s my daughter’s size at the moment.”

Firefighters have not confirmed the cause of the fire, only that it started in the kitchen.

Red Cross was able to assist with necessities but they are in need of clothing.

If you would like to help out, visit Thompson’s GoFundMe.