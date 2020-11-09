Lincoln ND Cares Committee collecting items for North Dakota Veterans Home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Lincoln ND Cares Committee needs your help stocking the art studio and workshop at the North Dakota Veterans Home so residents have crafts to work on.

The committee is asking for donations of the following:

  • Colored cardstock
  • Acrylic paint
  • Paint brushes and specifically 3-inch paint brushes
  • Small tape measures
  • Leather wallet kits (Tandy Leather)
  • Duck cloth (for making cornhole bags) of any color

The City of Lincoln said all donations can be dropped off at City Hall. Due to COVID-19 precautions, you are asked to call the City Office to arrange drop off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

The deadline is Friday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

ATW: Trey Jacob

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/9

ATW: South Prairie Athletics

ATW: Drake-Anamoose Football

ATW: Matt Festch

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/9

Monday Weather: Cold with light snow for some

NDC NOV 9

Kenmare Honkers Volleyball

Abbey Kubas

Beulah Miners Volleyball

Plays of the week

Minot flood control update

Trinity Health dealing with shortages

Structure shift in the Minot City Council

Robert One Minute 11-8

COVID-19 ND Watch 11-8-20

WDA Swimming Regionals

Football Playoffs

Protesters at the rally

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss