Lincoln ND Cares Committee collecting items for North Dakota Veterans Home

The Lincoln ND Cares Committee needs your help stocking the art studio and workshop at the North Dakota Veterans Home so residents have crafts to work on.

The committee is asking for donations of the following:

Colored cardstock

Acrylic paint

Paint brushes and specifically 3-inch paint brushes

Small tape measures

Leather wallet kits (Tandy Leather)

Duck cloth (for making cornhole bags) of any color

The City of Lincoln said all donations can be dropped off at City Hall. Due to COVID-19 precautions, you are asked to call the City Office to arrange drop off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

The deadline is Friday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m.