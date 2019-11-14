Lincoln, ND veteran to receive mortgage-free home

Veteran Joe Sielski will receive a mortgage-free home Friday after Wells Fargo donated to Military Warriors Support Foundation.

Following a brief ceremony to congratulate the veteran Friday at 11 a.m., Sielski will accept keys to the home and walk inside for the first time.

Retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant First Class Joe Sielski grew up in San Francisco.

He joined the Army in 1981 and served as an infantry soldier until 1984. After a break from service, he joined the California National Guard in 1996 then re-enlisted in the Army in 2001 to return to active duty.

After completing training in Hawaii at the end of 2001, Sielski served as an instructor at West Point before being deployed to Afghanistan in 2003 and then to Iraq in 2004.

Over the course of his military career, Sielski also served at bases in Fort Benning, Ga. as wells as Fort Riley, Kan. He also served overseas in Germany and South Korea.

For his service, Sielski received numerous military awards including two Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts. Sielski’s last assignment was at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colo. before retiring earlier this year.

He is a married father of eight who is looking forward to moving into his new home in Lincoln. He is also pursuing job opportunities with the United States Postal Service.

Wells Fargo donates homes to Military Warriors Support Foundation for use in its Homes4WoundedHeroes program, which awards mortgage-free homes and three years of family and financial mentoring to assist combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star spouses in their transition from the military to civilian life.