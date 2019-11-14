Veterans Voices

Lincoln, ND veteran to receive mortgage-free home

Local News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
wells_fargo_mgn_640x360_80921B00-OVBJR_1543939559123.jpg

Veteran Joe Sielski will receive a mortgage-free home Friday after Wells Fargo donated to Military Warriors Support Foundation.

Following a brief ceremony to congratulate the veteran Friday at 11 a.m., Sielski will accept keys to the home and walk inside for the first time.

Retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant First Class Joe Sielski grew up in San Francisco.

He joined the Army in 1981 and served as an infantry soldier until 1984. After a break from service, he joined the California National Guard in 1996 then re-enlisted in the Army in 2001 to return to active duty.

After completing training in Hawaii at the end of 2001, Sielski served as an instructor at West Point before being deployed to Afghanistan in 2003 and then to Iraq in 2004.

Over the course of his military career, Sielski also served at bases in Fort Benning, Ga. as wells as Fort Riley, Kan. He also served overseas in Germany and South Korea.

For his service, Sielski received numerous military awards including two Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts. Sielski’s last assignment was at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colo. before retiring earlier this year.

He is a married father of eight who is looking forward to moving into his new home in Lincoln. He is also pursuing job opportunities with the United States Postal Service.

Wells Fargo donates homes to Military Warriors Support Foundation for use in its Homes4WoundedHeroes program, which awards mortgage-free homes and three years of family and financial mentoring to assist combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star spouses in their transition from the military to civilian life.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Veteran's Resources

USDeptofVA
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
wounded-warrior
Wounded Warrior Project
VRC
Veterans Resource Centers of America
Military One Source
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
MVRC
Military Veterans Resource Center (MVRC)

Recent Videos

Macmillan Publishers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macmillan Publishers"

Go Red for Women

Thumbnail for the video titled "Go Red for Women"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/14"

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/14"

Sterile Processing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sterile Processing"

Thursday: Partly sunny and much warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Partly sunny and much warmer"

Someone You Should Know: Olympic gold medalist shares journey to sobriety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: Olympic gold medalist shares journey to sobriety"

Unlicensed daycare injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unlicensed daycare injury"

Swimming & Diving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swimming & Diving"

Sydney_Dollinger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sydney_Dollinger"

6 Commit

Thumbnail for the video titled "6 Commit"

Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah"

Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Fire Hydrant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Hydrant"

DAPL

Thumbnail for the video titled "DAPL"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13"

World Kindness Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "World Kindness Day"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Garrison Police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison Police"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge