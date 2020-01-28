Lincoln no longer under boil order

The city of Lincoln said it’s no longer under a boil order on Tuesday.

The issues with the new water line began last week on Jan. 21, after they turned it on. Lincoln residents reported discolored, cloudy and smelly water.

The city engineer said the same thing and drank a bottle of Lincoln water.

“The water is safe, but we understand that it’s not as pristine as what they’re used to seeing,” he said.

Then, after a positive test for a bacteria called coliform, Mayor Gerarld Wise issued a boil water alert. Residents reacted with anger and frustration in the more than 70 comments on the mayor’s Facebook live video, announcing the alert around 4 p.m.

Now, the city said it’s safe to drink the water.