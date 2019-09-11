Lincoln Police Chief Removed from Position

The Lincoln Chief of Police has been removed from his position.

KX News spoke with a Lincoln Police Officer who says Chief Greg Leveling was officially removed after a meeting last night involving the City’s Mayor.

The officer was unsure of the circumstances surrounding his removal.

Lincoln Mayor Gerald Wise says ‘Chief Leveling was hired as a working Chief and was not fulfilling those duties’.

Chief Leveling took over in December of 2018, after making the trek from Dallas-Fort Worth in Texas.

Calls to Chief Leveling have not been returned.

We will continue to update this on-going story as we learn more.

Don't Miss