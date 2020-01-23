Lincoln Residents Report Discolored, Foul Smelling Tap Water

There have been multiple reports from people in Lincoln having trouble with their water.

Since the city turned on the new water line Tuesday, people have been reporting issues with the water running into their homes.

Residents said the water is cloudy and discolored, and they feel it is not drinkable.

City officials said they test the water every day and it is safe to consume, despite its appearance.

They said the smell is coming from stale water that has been sitting in a pipe that runs from Bismarck.

“As we continue to try to get all the mains clean and make sure all that water is clean, we still have the water that made it into the homes. That’s where we asked for the residents to run their faucets. And they really need to run all of their faucets. To get the water moved through,” explained Kenneth Nysether, the City of Lincoln Engineer.

This is not the first problem people in Lincoln have had with their water lately.

Back in November, a boil order was issued when a different water line broke while they were constructing the new one.