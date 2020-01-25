Lincoln Under Boil Water Alert

UPDATE 4:00 p.m.– Lincoln Mayor Gerarld Wise says it’s caused by water and sediment passing through the City’s new water supply line.

The line was pressure tested and disinfected in mid-December; however, the line was put into service just last week.

The city released a public notice around 4:00 today, saying the seriousness of this situation warrants this public notice. Mayor Wise asks that you continue to boil your water until the city says otherwise.

Here are some more specific about boiling your water:

Do not drink any water without boiling it first.

Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using it. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water.

Only bottled water should be used for preparing infant formula.

Boiled water, bottled water or water from another approved source should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

KX News just confirmed with Lincoln Mayor Gerarld Wise that the City is going under a boil water alert.

The City’s Public Works Department took water samples from five homes, and one came back positive for a bacteria called coliform.

According to the Department of Health, it’s a bacteria found on everyday surfaces and will not likely cause illness.

However, its presence in drinking water indicates that disease-causing organisms could be in the water system.

The City is working on getting bottled water to be available at City Hall. Mayor Wise asks that residents please take only what they need.

Public Works will conduct more tests on Monday to determine the next step. At least until then, the City will remain under a boil water alert.