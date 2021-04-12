Lineman shares dangerous side of job on ‘Thank a Lineworker Day’

The job is dangerous and can be fatal if they let their guard down for even just a second. We’re talking about lineworkers.

We spoke to a foreman to find out just how hard they work to make sure you have electricity.

During normal weather conditions, these men and women are dealing with high voltages of electricity. Add in high winds, freezing cold and wet snow and their job gets a little more difficult.

When the power goes out, they work through all hours to get it back on for you.

He says while the community is appreciating them today, it goes both ways.

“It’s obvious a lot of times that people really do appreciate us. They help us a lot of times in many ways, you know? Farmers pull us out with tractors or they might even report where they saw a problem or where the sparks are flying or where there it is before they get there, which helps a lot to get the power on efficiently,” said Lance Werchau, Minot foreman at Verendrye Electric.

He says over the years, they’re able to use bucket trucks more often than climbing up and down poles and underground powerlines have helped too.