BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One dog in Bismarck got his Christmas wish this year: a home to call his own.

Link was one of the many dogs currently residing within Animal Control in Bismarck, he had been with them for over a year and was up to possibly be euthanized.

“Back in October of 2022, there was a situation with a family, they only had him for a couple of weeks and they turned him over to us. When he first came in he was very nervous, very uneased with people, but he started to warm up to us. He had a bad upbringing, so he didn’t trust people,” said Melissa Hilsendeger, an officer at Animal Control.

It became tough to adopt Link out, so he sat in the shelter waiting for his chance, but this all changed when he met Andy.

“Last Sunday, in walks Andy. And Link, of course, was being defensive, and it’s like ok, take him outside and play with him. He started playing with him and he just melted. Came in, bellied up on him, and just wanted love. Andy said yep, I’m gonna give him a chance, took him home and it’s been perfect ever since,” Hilsendeger recalled.

And, both of them say Link has adjusted well and is thriving.

“He’s been great. He’s had run of the house. He’s been doing his thing. He’s been seeing people and seeing other dogs, going for walks. I mean he’s happy,” said Link’s owner, Andy Hamlin.

Link’s story is one of many. Animal Control is currently filled to capacity with dogs, and they need your help.

“Spay and neuter. Tag your animals. I mean, every rescue, every shelter, every animal control unit is plump full. And it’s not just in North Dakota, it’s nationwide,” Hilsendeger said.

If you are interested in fostering, reach out to one of our local animal shelters.

If you’re interested in adopting one of the dogs or cats from Animal Control, reach out to them.

There are currently eight dogs and eight cats waiting at the Animal Control shelter in Bismarck. Those interested in adopting will get to meet the animals before animal control allows you to take one and there are no adoption fees.