Linton Public School

Governor Doug Burgum says he expects to let businesses reopen under Phase one this weekend. Burgum says there will be guidelines and expectations under physical distancing and limiting numbers in, however, he expects if things go well this week he will not extend the closures through his current executive orders. Burgum says he will address this Tuesday, April 28 in his daily briefing.

He says if businesses can meet guidelines, they can open this weekend. The Executive Order expires Thursday, and he will issue a new Executive Order Friday with the safety guidelines.