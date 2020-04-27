Breaking News
Governor says businesses will be allowed to reopen this weekend; under new guidelines

Linton Public School

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
  • Shyanne Berger
  • Jaden Bosch
  • Samantha Bosch
  • Shelby Bosch
  • Jake Brindle
  • Kaitlyn Gefroh
  • Haley Hase
  • Erica Hoff Wald
  • Bailey Hulm
  • Shelby Kelsch
  • Paul McCrory
  • Chandler Nagel
  • Quinn Roemmich
  • Tate Scherr
  • Warren Wangler
  • Kaylee Werlinger

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/27"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/27"

TIPS AND TRICKS: SUGAR SCRUB

Thumbnail for the video titled "TIPS AND TRICKS: SUGAR SCRUB"

Monday forecast: Increasing clouds & warm temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Increasing clouds & warm temperatures"

Garden Mill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garden Mill"

Raising North Dakota: Parents and teachers adjust to new norm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Parents and teachers adjust to new norm"

Dickinson gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson gymnastics"

BSC ESports

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC ESports"

Driveway Concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Driveway Concert"

Seamstress Making Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seamstress Making Masks"

Fire Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Safety"

Other vaccines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Other vaccines"

Retirement Planning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retirement Planning"

Senior Living Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Living Testing"

Robert One Minute 4-26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-26"

Earnest Bell Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earnest Bell Basketball"

Broadway construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Broadway construction"

Law Firm and Restaurant show thanks to first responders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law Firm and Restaurant show thanks to first responders"

NDSU Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDSU Draft"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge