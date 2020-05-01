Coronavirus
Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! Bismarck, Minot zoos reopen May 9

Roosevelt Park Zoo Lions

The Dakota Zoo in Bismarck and Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot are both reopening to the public on May 9.

The Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton is also opening May 9.

For Dakota Zoo, hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

At Roosevelt Park Zoo, hours will also run 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“Thank you for all the support these past several weeks,” Dakota Zoo officials said in a statement. “Watch for video updates as we prepare for opening weekend and implement additional safety protocols designed to protect our visitors, staff, and animals. We understand the many concerns and hope to see you down at the zoo once you feel comfortable to join us again!”

“We are grateful for the opportunity to be making the announcement in conjunction with our partners at Dakota Zoo in Bismarck and Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton,” Roosevelt Park Zoo officials said. “Our partnership among our regional zoos is always strong, and in times of creative strategy to keep our visitors, staff and animals safe, the idea-sharing among our institutions has proved its value once more.”

