Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Lions wrap up 2 seed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bishop Ryan Lions have locked up the 2nd seed out of class “A” region 3 with a 39-14 win over Des Lacs-Burlington. The Lions had a big day on the ground with runningbacks Jaxon Feller and Logan Merck going well over the century mark.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Snow and Homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow and Homes"

Mall Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mall Open"

_Century Football_

Thumbnail for the video titled "_Century Football_"

HS Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Soccer"

Friday, October 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, October 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

K9

Thumbnail for the video titled "K9"

Nothing like a ride in a sports car in the middle of a blizzard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nothing like a ride in a sports car in the middle of a blizzard"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/11"

Snow Continues For Most Of The Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Continues For Most Of The Day"

Bullying

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bullying"

Century vs Legacy Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Legacy Volleyball"

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Volleyball"

Vaping Products

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaping Products"

Not Usual Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Not Usual Weather"

Thursday, October 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, October 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Class A Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Legacy"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

Fuel the Fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fuel the Fight"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge