Lions wrap up 2 seed

The Bishop Ryan Lions have locked up the 2nd seed out of class “A” region 3 with a 39-14 win over Des Lacs-Burlington. The Lions had a big day on the ground with runningbacks Jaxon Feller and Logan Merck going well over the century mark.
