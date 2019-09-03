‘Lip Sync To The Rescue’ airing Monday to feature Saskatoon PD

Inspired by the recent viral video phenomenon #LipSyncChallenge, CBS announced a new one-hour entertainment special, Lip Sync To The Rescue, and local Saskatoon Police Department in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, made it to the Top 30.

Lip Sync To The Rescue, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, is an interactive countdown special where viewers vote for their favorite video of performances featuring first responders channeling their inner pop stars and lip-syncing to hit music. The winner will be announced live during the broadcast.

“When CBS first approached us with the idea for a special, we had no idea how deep the vault was of Lip Sync Challenge videos,” said Robert Horowitz, President of Juma Entertainment. “Soon, we uncovered video after video, quickly realizing this phenomenon spread to First Responder Departments in all 50 states. What made me believe we had a hit on our hands was the incredible performances and production value each video seemed to have.”

The show will air Monday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. EST.