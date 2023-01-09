BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Many companies that are providing liquor liability are now pulling out if a vendor seats more than 2,500 people.

Liquor liability insurance helps protect businesses that sell, serve, or distribute alcohol.

Shocking Bricks N Ivy along with their insurance agent since the issue came out of nowhere.

“They’ve always been able to get to dram shop insurance and haven’t had a problem,” said Jannelle Combs, city attorney.

After finding out about the issue Pat Thomas with Kramer Agency, an insurance agency, reached out to the city to see if there was anything that could be done to remedy the situation.

“In December Pat reached directly out to me to see if there was anyone who could work on changing the limits or doing something because it was really difficult to find someone to insure them,” said Combs.

The Bismarck Event Center is the only place where the city has a contract for liquor liability because of how large it is. Combs says she worked with Kramer Agency to try and get the limits on the coverage changed.

RFP is a document that an organization, often a government agency, posts to elicit a response or formal bid from potential vendors for a desired solution.

Luckily, Bricks N Ivy was able to find a company to insure them but the pricing isn’t ideal. And the city was already looking to increase the liquor liability coverage.

“Unfortunately we were even looking at new RFP setting our limits at two million dollars because of legislature increased the liability for political sub-divisions,” said Combs.

And the company that will insure Bricks N Ivy offers lower limits at a higher price.

“It’s better than nothing and it will provide defense cost and our insurance company is also there in case there is anything that might slip through the cracks,” said Combs.

As for right now, one vendor was able to find a solution, however, bigger cities such as Fargo are having to jump through the same hurdles.