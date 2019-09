A 19-year-old woman was killed when she was thrown from a dirt bike Sunday afternoon.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports that at about 4:15 p.m., the Lisbon woman was driving the dirt bike on an off-road trail 17 miles east of Trotters, North Dakota when she lost control and was thrown to the ground.

She was wearing a helmet but died at the scene of the crash.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.