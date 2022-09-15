BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — MSA United Way’s Women United lead a poverty awareness campaign, Little Black Dress, with more than 200 women each wearing a black dress or outfit for four days, along with a goal to raise $500 each and a team goal of $1,500.

According to a news release, this campaign will support United Way’s Education Initiative, helping women and children overcome the barriers of poverty so they are successful in school and in life.

The campaign will kick off on Monday, Sept. 19, at the Bismarck Municipal Country Club with a luncheon from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants will learn about the campaign, enjoy lunch, and get excited for the week to come.

Women United, campaign participants, spouses, friends, and the general public will gather at ND Heritage Center to celebrate the success of the campaign on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy appetizers and cocktails from LUFT while socializing, listening to music from Michael Cartwright Band, bidding on silent auction items, learning bout the work of Women United, and celebrating the results of the campaign.

Tickets to the Little Black Dress Campaign Celebration Social at $50, with $25 sponsoring a child in United Way’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

Following the campaign, participants will donate their dress or outfit to the Abused Adult Resource Center’s Seeds of Hope Career Closet.

United Way’s Women United has raised over $400,000 through the Little Black Dress Campaign since 2014.

The mission of Women United is to challenge, empower, and unite women to advance the common good in our communities through leadership, fundraising, and community service,

For more information about the Little Black Dress Campaign, visit MSA United Way’s website.