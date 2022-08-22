BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — During the week of September 19-22, Women United and friends will lead a poverty awareness campaign, Little Black Dress, with over 200 women in teams, each wearing a black dress or outfit for four days.

This campaign will support United Way’s Education Initiative, helping women and children overcome the barriers of poverty so they are successful in school and in life.

In Bismarck/Mandan, one in five children live in poverty and 450 students in Bismarck and Mandan Public Schools are homeless.

Last year, 139,038 meals were provided through the United Way Backpack Program to end weekend hunger.

Over the last eight years, United Way’s Women United has raised over $400,000 through the Little Black Dress Campaign.

The participants have also donated over 250 business outfits to the Abused Adult Resource Center’s Career Closet.

Join the movement and get your co-workers or friends together to form a team. Each team has a goal to raise $1,500.

The Women United Little Black Dress campaign is meant to be fun, collaborative, and informative, all while helping those who are less fortunate.

Visit their website for more information on the campaign, to register your team, or to support the cause.

The mission of Women United is to challenge, empower, and unite women to advance the common good in our communities through leadership, fundraising, and community service.