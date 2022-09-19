BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In Bismarck and Mandan, only about 35% of the youth feel like they have a positive role model.

One in five people in the area do not have enough money to meet their needs.

The Little Black Dress Event in Bismarck is aiming to help those low-income students.

For four days, more than 200 women wear the same black dress or outfit without washing it.

United Way’s Women United has hosted the event for nine years and has raised over $400,000 for women and children in poverty.

The hope of the event is to bring those families in the area living in poverty a chance to succeed in life and in school.

Tiffany Eckroth, from MSA United Way, tells us more about why the Little Black Dress Event is a seamless way to help those in need.

“When you get to see firsthand people that are living in poverty and seeing the struggles. I mean one in five children don’t eat during the week and those things are just so impactful to know that you want to make a difference and seeing all these women come together to make that difference is just life-changing,” said MSA United Way Marketing and Donations Manager, Tiffany Eckroth.

Men are also welcome to join in on the events. Participants are still able to sign up today.

The closing ceremonies will be taking place on Thursday.