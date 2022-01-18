Little Engineers at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science

Since 1994, the Gateway to Science program has brought creativity to schools and communities across the state.

The program hosts an afterschool STEM club, and each week members are able to participate in hands-on activities that include a science lesson.



Working in the programming department, teaching curriculum, camps and clubs, Thomas Power says he loves helping the children.

Power says, “seeing the absolute growth an potential in children is something that is just amazing, and watching their eyes light up when they figure something out or when they learn something new it is a feeling that I wouldn’t trade for anything else in the world”



One of the goals of the program is to show.. anyone can do STEM. Powers says that it is not weighted to gender, race or age.



He says, “It’s something that they can bring with them forward in life, its not just something they can do here. Hey these problem solving skills that I learned when I was in fifth grade I can apply this when I have a job down the line.



In this activity, students did an egg drop, and I got to participate as well. We were given 25 minutes to build a capsule for our eggs, and immediately many of the children had ideas and a plan.

Power says, “what they’re learning here, they’re learning how when things fall, they gain momentum thanks to gravity, and because of this we want to find a way for them to slow down the momentum of an object”



Once done making their capsules… it was time to drop them, only one egg survived.

Power’s explained to the class that as an engineer, if it doesn’t work the one time, you can always try to make it better later.

Gateway to Science is currently building a bigger location.

The department of Directors says they plan to have it ready by the end of this year.