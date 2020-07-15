Little Flower Catholic School in Rugby raising money for new technology

Thursday from 11 to 1, Little Flower Catholic School students and staff will be serving ‘tacos in a bag’ in downtown Rugby.

Proceeds will go toward the purchase of eight new smart boards for the classrooms.

One board alone is about $8,000, but one volunteer says it will all be worth it.

“It’s a good opportunity for our students and faculty to volunteer and for us to show our children how to get involved in the community and for folks to support our private school,” parent and volunteer Jennie Brossart said.

Brossart says they’ve already begun raising money and hope to have the boards by this upcoming school year.