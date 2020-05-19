Little Free Pantries help the community during COVID crisis

Neighbors are helping neighbors with the use of Little Free Pantries. The mini pantry movement creates neighbor engagement and brings an immediate solution to a local need.

With so many people out of work and struggling to put food on the table during the coronavirus pandemic, these pantries have come in handy.

“We do notice that there are a couple of people and families that kind of frequent the little pantry so it’s nice to see it get utilized,” said Tjacob, Deli Manager at the Bisman Food CO-OP.

Anyone can stock the shelves with non-perishable food such as cans of soup, Ramen noodles and oatmeal. Some also include toilet paper, hand sanitizer and games for children. One volunteer says he and his wife have been filling a pantry for the last few years.

“We just help out by monitoring it, keeping an eye on it and trying to keep it stocked as best we can with the need that is quite apparently out there because everything in there goes quite quickly,” said David Borlaug, Little Free Pantry volunteer.

Community members can take what they need while giving what they can. No strings attached. Borlaug says if it helps one person then it’s worth it.

There are hundreds of Little Free Pantries around the world and about 30 in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

In warmer weather, it’s important to be mindful of what you’re placing in the pantries. Things that will spoil or melt are not recommended during summer months.

If you want to build your own LFP, you can Google “Little Free Library plans” to find different specifications, measurements, blueprints and tips. Once you have your pantry at the ready, you can organize a group of friends, family or church-goers to keep it stocked during the week.

For information on locations go here.