Little is understood about COVID-19 “Long-haulers”

An estimated about two-million COVID-19 survivors are dealing with serious symptoms months after being infected with the virus.

These COVID “long-haulers” are no longer testing positive for the virus but are now experiencing things like insomnia, decreased lung function, memory loss and more.

The state’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne says these lingering effects have been around with other illnesses like Lyme Disease, which is not a virus. The problem with some of the side effects that stick around long after a coronavirus infection is that doctors don’t know why they’re happening.

“I can explain to a patient why they’re short of breath, but some of the other symptoms: the long-term fatigue, some of the memory problems and so forth, we don’t fully understand those yet so it’s hard to give good explanations to people who are suffering as to what the real cause is and what we can do about it,” Dr. Wynne added.

If you are a long-hauler, Dr. Wynne encourages you to volunteer to be a part of any research studies going on, so doctors can move toward understanding and treating these symptoms.