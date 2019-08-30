Little known vets cemetery quietly serves as the final resting place for 8,900

The North Dakota National Guard is calling attention to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

It sits on 35 acres, near Ft. Lincoln and goes back over a century.

Just under 8900 people are buried there, representing past wars and military operations. Although it was formally opened as a state veterans cemetery in 1992, its primarily used now as a burial ground. The cemetery is the only veterans cemetery under the control of the North Dakota National Guard.

Charles Page, a civilian worker at Fort Abraham Lincoln who froze to death in the fall of 1873, was the first recorded burial in the cemetery.

A number of those who died during and after the Little Big Horn campaign in 1876 were initially buried in the cemetery. Almost all were later reburied at Custer Battlefield National Cemetery in Montana.

The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery is, “dedicated to the men and women who have served the state and nation with unequaled distinction and honor.”