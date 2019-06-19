Little Linksters Golf Lessons

MINOT – They come in all ages and height, but they have the same goal.

Today a group of youth golfers enjoyed free lessons.

About 50 kids were out this morning at Souris Valley Golf Course in Minot.

Boys age 7 and up got to practice their swing and learn the values of friendship and sportsmanship.

“Our mission is to get the kids involved in golf introduce them to the game. Hopefully they get hooked. Its a game of a lifetime and they can play until they’re 90. I have a couple of golfers out here that are in their 90’s and they’re still playing golf. It’s a social game. It gets you outdoors, it gets you walking. It’s a really good game because it teaches a lot of life skills.” says Steve Kottsick, director of golf at Souris Valley Golf Course.

Golf lessons are free to young girls and boys and will continue throughout the end of June.

To find a list of times and dates, CLICK HERE.