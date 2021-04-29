Little Missouri National Grassland wildfire burns 1,000 acres, crews still battling the blaze

A wildfire Monday north of the Wannagan Campground on the Little Missouri Grassland has consumed 1,000 acres and is still burning.

According to a U.S. Forest Service-Dakota Prairies Grasslands Facebook post, local, state and federal responders have been working overnight and into today in an effort to contain the blaze.

The fire is about 9 miles northwest of Medora in rugged portions of the North Dakota Badlands.

The Forest Service says additional fire crews and resources have been called in.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.