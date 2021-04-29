Little Missouri National Grassland wildfire burns 1,000 acres, crews still battling the blaze

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image: U.S. Forest Service-Dakota Prairie Grasslands

A wildfire Monday north of the Wannagan Campground on the Little Missouri Grassland has consumed 1,000 acres and is still burning.

According to a U.S. Forest Service-Dakota Prairies Grasslands Facebook post, local, state and federal responders have been working overnight and into today in an effort to contain the blaze.

The fire is about 9 miles northwest of Medora in rugged portions of the North Dakota Badlands.

The Forest Service says additional fire crews and resources have been called in.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News