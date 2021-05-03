Little Swallow fire near Mandaree still burning

The Little Swallow fire near Mandaree continues to burn as of Monday morning. Marle Baker the incident commander on the fire says they believe it’s 70% contained. Baker says it’s difficult to know exact how many acres have burned but they believe it’s more than 8,000.

Baker says they will not use air support today, but continue to have help from the ND Forrest Service and Fish and Wildlife.

Sunday’s rain did help some in the fight, however Baker says it’s also caused other concerns. The rain has made the soil into slick clay. Crews are unable to access parts of the fire with equipment and will be on foot today. Baker says the area the fire is in is ‘very remote and difficult terrain.’

One structure has burned in the fire, it was an unoccupied trailer. Another structure was threatened but has luckily been ok. Baker says if they get lucky with the weather this week they could have the fire out in the next few days.