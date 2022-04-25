MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Little Yellow Jacket is considered one of the greatest bulls in the history of professional bull riding, winning the title of World Champion Bull three times and boasting a nearly 85 percent rate of bucking off his riders.

Now, he’s being honored with a statue of his very own — being placed at the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame in Medora.

But before the cattle drive to the hall, the 7-foot tall bronze sculpture was unveiled at the Dakota Community Bank and Trust in Mandan, the town Little Yellow Jacket was born.

The unveiling was attended by bull-riding legends from across the state, who came to pay their respects to the stinging steer.

And soon, more people will, too.

While Little Yellow Jacket was his father’s, Hall of Fame inductee Chuck Berger has fond memories of the legendary bull.

“I’d been around him a lot,” said Berger, the owner of Berger’s Buckin’ Bulls. “My little brother in Nevada hauled this bull coast-to-coast, border-to-border, and he turned out to be one of the greatest bulls of all time. Little kids will be coming and seeing him, taking a seat on him, taking a picture with him, and keeping his memory alive.”

From here, the statue was transferred to its permanent home, where it joins Chuck and his father Joe Berger in the Hall of Fame.