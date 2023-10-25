MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — As the winter season blankets our city in a layer of snow, it’s a good time to brush up on ‘snow etiquette’. In the spirit of being ‘North Dakota Nice’ it’s important to remember that courtesy can go a long way in winter weather.

The snow in Minot is wet and heavy which is making for some slick, slush-filled roads. So, remember to leave yourself some extra time to get where you’re going so you can drive slower and more cautiously.

A good rule of thumb is to leave a two to three-car length space in between you and the car in front of you to prepare for sliding. As well as looking through an intersection before driving through to play defense in case a car can’t stop at the red light.

And you need to provide city workers that same sense of safety, by practicing a little patience and giving them a little distance to do their jobs.

“Make sure that you give plenty of space for those plows make sure you give plenty of space for our sand trucks,” said the Communications and Engagement Manager for the City of Minot, Jennifer Kleen. “Know that these people who are running this big equipment are your neighbors. They are the folks who want to get home at the end of the night too. But they want to make sure that you’re traveling safely as well. So give them space.”

Kleen also says that there is a method to their madness. Snow routes are being plowed first, then major roads will get cleaned up, and then crews will make their way into residential neighborhoods.