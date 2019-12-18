Live Now
House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The House of Representatives is set to debate and vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

8 a.m. – After a month of debate, the House will finish its argument and likely vote on the two Articles of Impeachment brought against President Donald Trump. The House Rules Committee voted to approve six hours of debate on the House floor Wednesday: 3 hours each for Democrats and Republicans.

President Trump faces articles of impeachment related to his conduct in connection with Ukraine, one charging him with abuse of power and another charging him with obstruction of Congress.

The president was busy on Twitter in the hours leading up to the House debate, tweeting and retweeting news articles and quotes about him. He also tweeted a message saying what’s happening to him “should never happen to another president again.”

Join host J.B. Biunno and political reporter Evan Donovan beginning at 8:45 a.m. ET for a breakdown on the impeachment vote.

Trump, who would be just the third U.S. president to be impeached, on Tuesday fired off a furious letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi denouncing the “vicious crusade” against him, but he also acknowledged he was powerless to stop the expected outcome.

If the House votes Wednesday to impeach Trump, as expected, the process then moves to the Senate, which would then hold a trial early next year.

