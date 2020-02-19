Live Now
Livestock producers have vaccinated animals for coronavirus for decades

The coronavirus is on everyone’s minds, from health experts to business owners.

But the term ‘coronavirus,’ isn’t new. In fact, people who work with animals have been dealing with it for decades. Livestock producers vaccinate their animals every year for the virus, but a different strain from the one that originated in China has infected tens of thousands of people.

We spoke to a veterinarian to see how the virus affects animals.

“It’s quite a devastating viral diarrhea for baby calves. Great devastating consequences for those calves that are in the first couple weeks of their life,” said veterinarian Russell Behm.

He said there are several types of coronavirus, and it can also be found in pigs and cats.

