MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — In 2020, a CDC study shows North Dakota lost 135 people to suicide.

Hoping to lower the number of suicides in our state as we lead locally. Living in rural states like ours can take a toll on our mental health, and it is important to seek help.

However, many decide not to ask for help, which is why Living Works is training friends and families to recognize signs.

“People are feeling depressed and they’re having suicidal thoughts, and if you can be one of those people that they can feel that they can approach and talk to about, then that will get them the help that they need,” said Suicide Prevention Trainer, Christine Brigden.

On Thursday, a three-hour workshop session took place in Minot, training anyone 15 and older.

This workshop will walk you through picking up on suicidal traits, as well as the steps you need to follow to get someone the help they need.

“We live in a very rural area, and we live with a very proud community, and they don’t want to approach other people and to tell them what’s going on with their lives, and so that’s why we talk about those invitations because if I know you really well, I’m going to notice that there is something going on,” added Brigden

Brigden and other trainers say to not be afraid to ask someone if they are okay.

Learning these skills is important to know because even though you may never need them, these lessons extend beyond suicide prevention.

“You’ve noticed that they’ve been depressed or they’re crying more. So these are things that people are showing you and so asking people if they are suicidal, does not make them suicidal, and we talk about that, and we walk through some different trainings and some different approaches of how to talk to people,” said Brigden.

Bringing this topic into our homes and everyday lives is key to making suicide prevention more socially acceptable.

It’s a taboo topic that is slowly coming into the light to help countless people suffering.

LivingWorks and the North Dakota Center for Persons with Disabilities usually offer two sessions every year for free.