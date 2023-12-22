BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A husband and wife in Bismarck are continuing their search to find Lloyd Liken.

Lloyd hasn’t been seen in over a month when he didn’t make it home from dinner at a friend’s house and his daughter Lisa and son-in-law Chad say they’re asking for any help they can get from people who are headed home for Christmas.

“Basically, we’re waiting for the Christmas miracle,” Lisa said.

Chad and Lisa Monroe have already spent one holiday searching.

“Is he going to be around the next corner? We’re hoping he’s over that hill. We’re trying to be as optimistic as possible,” Chad Monroe said.

They remain hopeful, but after more than 30 days, there’s still no sign of Lisa’s father Lloyd Liken.

“We’ve had enough time now, we’re so far outside the box, I don’t know if we can see the edges anymore,” Monroe said.

Lloyd never made it home to his Bismarck apartment after having dinner at a friend’s home along Turnbow Lane on November 16. A McLean County sheriff’s deputy noticed Liken’s vehicle later that night along Highway 83, north of Bismarck.

“You can see on the screen. That’s that mile marker 119. That’s where the deputy saw him,” Travis Bateman with Badlands Search and Rescue said.

“There’s literally nothing there. It’s the proverbial needle in the haystack,” Monroe said.

Chad and Lisa say they’ve checked Lloyd’s statement. And November 14 was the last time he filled up with gas unless he paid with cash. Based on that and the last sighting of him, they believe Lloyd is only within an hour or so of Bismarck.

“The time was approximately six hours. With the amount of time he was on the road, he would’ve had to fill up. There’s no transaction that leads us to believe he’s within 75 miles of Bismarck, at most,” Monroe said.

Volunteers have now searched over 15,000 miles, joining Badlands Search and Rescue.

Liken was not diagnosed, but showed signs of dementia.

“One of the factors with that is they go until they get stuck,” Bateman said.

“It’s interesting how you can kind of rule out certain areas. That’s helpful,” Lisa said.

Bateman and Chad and Lisa say they’re considering every possibility. Lloyd’s vehicle could be in an unharvested field, it could be underwater, or on private property. Now, the couple is in a reactive mode, waiting for a tip.

“Whether it’s a good or bad outcome, we’d just like to bring peace to our family,” Monroe said.

“I think the hardest part would be never knowing what happened to my dad. If we can get closure one way or the other, that would bring the most comfort to our family. Knowing what had happened,” Lisa said.

In the meantime, they say they’ll try to enjoy Christmas, but they won’t rest until Lloyd is found.

Liken’s vehicle is a 2007 gold Toyota Highlander with North Dakota plates, ‘745-BMN’.

If you have any helpful information, you can call Bismarck Police at (701) 223-1212.