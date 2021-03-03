Load restrictions to be placed on Bismarck roads

Starting March 9 at 7 a.m., load restrictions will be placed on Bismarck roads.

This is due to the soil underneath the roadways beginning to thaw and soften. With the soft soil underneath the roadway, if there are too heavy of loads driving over it, the roads can crack and break.

This will help alleviate potholes on Bismarck roads.

Mark Berg, traffic engineer for the City of Bismarck, said, “The pavement is hard, the subgrade is hard, but that soft mush…when large loads go over the top, it breaks the pavement above it.”

He also says this is an annual occurrence and typically lasts until the middle of May.

