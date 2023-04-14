MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot International Airport (MOT) Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a firearm during security screening on Tuesday.

According to a news release, the handgun was spotted during the X-ray screening of carry-on luggage.

TSA immediately alerted Minot Police who responded and found the gun was loaded.

“When dangerous items such as loaded guns are brought to a security checkpoint, it represents a serious security and safety concern,” said North Dakota TSA Federal Security Director, David Durgan. “Remember that a concealed carry permit or enrollment in the TSA PreCheck program are not exemptions from this policy.”

Last year, a total of four firearms were detected at security checkpoints, and so far this is the third one found this year.

TSA recently announced that the penalty for bringing weapons to the airport increased and can reach as high as $14,950. TSA will determine the amount based on the circumstances in each case.

TSA is going to continue to revoke TSA PreCheck eligibility for at least five years for people caught with the possession of a firearm.

People are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage, as long as they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case, and declared at the airline check-in counter.

People who are traveling should check for firearm laws in the jurisdictions they are flying to and from, and possession laws vary by state and locality.

TSA’s website has details on how to properly travel with a firearm.

People traveling should also contact their airline because each airline may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.