Local 93-year-old crosses off a bucket list item

A 93-year-old was able to cross off a bucket list item today.. Seeing a Bismarck Larks Baseball game.

Maryann Westerlind is a huge fan of baseball.. In fact, she never misses a Twins game.

So when she heard there was a local team she was anxious to go.

The Activities Assistant from Agusta Place where Maryann lives, helped make it happen.

The Eagles club in Bismarck paid for Maryann’s ticket and she even got a free Larks cap to wear.

Agusta Place staff and some residents join Maryann at the Larks game.

“By putting that I wanted to see a game of the larks on my bucket list and I had a birthday and my family saw this .. so I’m gonna be here two more times,” said Maryann.

Agusta Place hopes to continue to help their residents cross off those bucket list items.

