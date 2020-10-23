Local advocacy group reacts to pope’s comments on civil unions between same-sex couples

Pope Francis made headlines this week showing support for civil union laws for same-sex couples.

In an interview for a documentary film, the pope says members of the LGBTQ community deserve protections for issues such as insurance.

This was the first time a pope has ever spoken on an issue like this publicly.

A member of a local advocacy group who grew up in the Catholic faith says it provides a step forward for same-sex couples everywhere.

“With his comments, it reconfirms my stance on this board as a co-executive director to continue on this battle to continue on this fight for the message of equality,” Jorden Laducer of Magic City Equality said.

Though he did advocate for civil union laws, the pope did not advocate for changing his or the church’s stance on marriage.