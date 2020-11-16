Local animal shelter teams up with ASPCA to fight breed ban on military installations

The ASPCA is teaming up with a local animal shelter to take down a breed ban on military installations, like Minot Air Force Base.

Under the National Defense Authorizaton Act .. Dog breeds like American Pit Bull terriers and Rottweilers are considered dangerous, and banned from being housed with families on military bases.

Cities aross the U.S., including Sioux City Iowa, and Kansas City Kansas have repealed their breed bans.

The Executive Director for the Souris Valley Animal shelter says she and hundreds of others behind the petition for change.. have been impacted.

“We were unable to move with our — two pit bulls and it made it very complicated for us and it was of course heartbreaking because we’ve had these animals for six years so I really think all in all that housing will — hopefully move to a more progressive approach — and we on a national level really want to help with those efforts,” Shelbi Waters said.

The ASPCA is anticipating that by 2021, any breed ban policies currently on military installations will be gone.