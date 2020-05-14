Local animal shelters see success through social media

Due to COVID-19, animal shelters and rescues in the state have adjusted to virtual ways of promoting their adoptable pets.

Souris Valley Animal Shelter in Minot has seen successful adoptions start as clicks and shares on social media — so much so, there are currently no dogs at all in the facility.

An employee says the online activity has sure helped animals, quickly, find their forever homes.

“So I would say that’s been the biggest point with the increase in adoptions is really the community coming together and helping us through social media, get these animals out,” Souris Valley Animal Shelter Assistant Director of Development Katie Taylor said.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue in Bismarck has also adjusted to the demands of the online world.

A key aspect of its day-to-day operations is providing updates on their foster animals.

One member of the media team says these volunteers have had to become more active in the social media world.

“We’ve really tried to encourage our fosters to get on board more, send us more personal videos so that we can share them, help us go do more lives whether it’s at our quarantine facility or within their own foster homes,” Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue Event Coordinator Terri Woo said.

