Local artist showcases work at Bismarck State College

Sharon Linnehan takes a nonobjective approach when creating art.

She uses an etching press when making pieces, and says the images seen on her artwork are all unplanned.

Her techniques are what make her paintings so colorful.

Linnehan’s masterpieces have been shown regionally and in parts of the South.

Several of her artwork collections can be found inside the Gannon Gallery at Bismarck State College.

The exhibit is called “Serendipity” which she says deals with the ways of acting and learning how to deal with scenarios.

“Images put on a plate with the ink faced up and you put the paper on top of that and you have a serious of blankets and it runs through the etching press and it pushes the ink into the paper which is very different than painting on paper. The whole look is different and what this does is it pushes the color into the paper and you get a different sense of space” said Linnehan.

The exhibit will last until Sept. 24 and is sponsored by the North Dakota Art Gallery.