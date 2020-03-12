Live Now
Local assisted living facilities place restrictions on visitors due to coronavirus

Local News

Elderly people are especially vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus.

Gov. Doug Burgum said his team has been in contact with 80 skilled nursing facilities around the state to prepare and plan.

The state also sent out visitation protocols to help keep illness from entering.

Assisted living facilities in Minot like Trinity Homes have put restrictions in place to protect residents and staff from the virus.

Visitation to residents is limited to hospice or end-of-life care. Staff at the facilities are instructed to stay at home if they begin to feel ill.

Director of Clinical Excellence and Resident Safety, Jennifer Mitchell said, “The current influenza and COVID-19 outbreak demand that we take reasonable precautions to protect our residents, visitors, and staff.”

