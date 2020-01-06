Local author says politics have become a ‘national addiction’

“I don’t like the guy.”

“Go, Trump!”

“I think the past two years have been sad and ugly.”

No matter where you look or who you talk to, word on the street is we’re a nation divided.

Republican or Democrat; No in-between.

“I’ve been concerned about this for a long time,” said local author Art Rude.

That’s why Rude began writing a book about it 40 years ago.

He said what the country has become today is not what the Founding Fathers wanted.

“There’s no mention of political parties in the constitutions. Intentionally. They didn’t want them,” said Rude.

After having worked under a political party in the past, Rude said both major parties are flawed — in some ways corrupt.

“You go to any Marketplace, you wanna look for soap, you wanna look for cereal, how many choices do you have? Americans are famous for their choices. So my question is, why do Americans have two choices for their politics?”

Rude said America’s polarization has become hurtful and both parties are to blame.

In fact, he noted, America’s two-party system has become a two-way addiction.

“What happens then is when your party succeeds, you get that same natural endorphin reinforcement that was meant to reinforce survival, and it is kinda doubly addicting because you also get that shot when the bad guys lose. So, I literally think that the two-party system is a national addiction more than anything,” said Rude.

Make no mistake about it, he noted: “America’s two-party system is essentially dysfunctional.”

So what’s the way out of the political division?

Rude said the party problems didn’t happen in a day and the solutions won’t happen overnight.

But the most important thing is there needs to be a discussion on how to start the discussion, to get people talking with each other rather than shouting at each other.

You can find a link to his book, “Political Cocaine” if you CLICK HERE.